Gyanvapi case: Key verdict by Varanasi court today, Sec 144 imposed. 5 points

Security has been tightened and prohibitory orders (Section 144) have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday a day ahead of the district court order
A Varanasi district court on Monday will pronounce the verdict in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.
The decision relates to the maintainability of Hindu women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
Security has been tightened and prohibitory orders (Section 144) have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday a day ahead of the district court order. "A Varanasi court may pronounce judgment on a crucial matter. Section 144 was implemented in the city. Police force posted in areas where the mixed population resides. Patrolling is on. We are trying our best that no law and order situation arises," said Police Commissioner, A Satish Ganesh.
The petition was filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.
To maintain law and order, the entire city has been divided into sectors that have been allocated police force as per their requirement.The police have deployed forces in areas where a mixed population resides in the city and patrolling is ongoing to ensure no law and order situation arises on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.
Checking has been intensified in the district's border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media.
The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.