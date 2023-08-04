Gyanvapi case: ‘Non-invasive’ scientific survey by ASI to continue after SC verdict. Top points1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Supreme Court declines to stay ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque. Muslim side says it reopens wounds of the past.
Gyanvapi mosque case: The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey within the mosque premises. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the Muslim side's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.