Gyanvapi case: SC stays Varanasi district court order until 5 pm on 26 July; asks Mosque committee to move Allahabad HC2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: The Supreme Court has put a stay on ASI survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. The stay will be in effect until July 26. The mosque committee will now move the High Court.
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: The Supreme Court has put stay on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple. The top court has put a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex till 5 pm on 26 July.
