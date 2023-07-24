Earlier, SC asked ASI not to do any excavation till 11.15 am today. SG Tushar Mehta has been asked to come back at 11.15 to inform about ASI's methods of survey. The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to inform the ASI team that there should not be any "invasive work" or excavation at the site, as per PTI reports. To which, SG said, "not a brick has been removed nor is it planned to be removed. Right now what is going on is measurement, photography, and radar, which will not affect the structure."

