Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court adjourns, to hear plea on ‘Shivling worship’ on 14 November3 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM IST
Gyanvapi case: The Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track court was suppose to deliver its verdict on the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.