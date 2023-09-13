Varanasi District Court will hear the petitions in a case related to the Gyanvapi mosque case from the Hindu side today. According to ANI news agency, the Hindu side has demanded an evidence room to preserve the evidence collected during the ASI survey, to reserve the premises of the Gyanvapi, and objections by the Muslim side regarding the use of machines and equipment used by the ASI to conduct the survey.

Also read: Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI seeks 8 weeks to complete scientific survey Hindu Side Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi told the media, "Our main point in today's hearing is that the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey should be kept in an evidence room... Secondly, Plaintiff 1 has asked to reserve the premises, there will be a hearing on that too... Thirdly, the Muslim side has raised various objections regarding the debris... The ASI has given an affidavit there the survey will not cause any damage... The premises are full of debris and it is causing hindrance to the survey... The Muslim side agreed to remove the debris but now they are not allowing it on the spot... There is a hearing on these multiple points in the district court today... We don't think the survey will be concluded in 4 weeks... The court should give a clear verdict to resolve these issues...".

Meanwhile, the next hearing on the petitions challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been scheduled for 18 September.

Yesterday, Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakarheard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

A Varanasi court on Friday granted four weeks’ additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit its report.

Earlier, in August this year, the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

It dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The scientific survey of the complex, excluding ‘wuzukhana’, began on August 4, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order. However, the apex court declined to stay the scientific survey of the complex by the ASI.