Gyanvapi Masjid Case: 5 top quotes from the Varanasi court verdict

Here are top 5 quotes from the Varanasi court verdict

-According to the pleadings of the plaintiffs (Hindu Women Worshippers), they were worshipping Maa Sringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh at the disputed place incessantly since a long time till 1993. After 1993, they were allowed to worship the above mentioned Gods only once in a year under the regulatory of State of Uttar Pradesh. Thus, according to plaintiffs, they worshipped Maa Sringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman at the disputed place regularly even after 15th August, 1947