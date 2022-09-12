SC transferred the case to district judge The Supreme Court on May 20 transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying considering the "complexities and sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Petition for permission to worship The petition was filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

What is the decision about by court today? The decision relates to the maintainability of Hindu women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.

Hindu side to seek for ASI survey The Hindu side said that they will seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling' if the judgment comes in their favour.

Social media being checked Checking has been intensified in the district's border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media