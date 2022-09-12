Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Gyanvapi Case Verdict Live Updates: Order in Gyanvapi case expected today, security tightened in Varanasi

 A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:29 PM ISTLivemint

  • Gyanvapi Masjid Case Live Updates: A Varanasi district court is set to deliver its verdict today on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

12 Sep 2022, 12:29 PM IST SC transferred the case to district judge

The Supreme Court on May 20 transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying considering the "complexities and sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

12 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM IST Petition for permission to worship

The petition was filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

12 Sep 2022, 12:07 PM IST What is the decision about by court today?

The decision relates to the maintainability of Hindu women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.

12 Sep 2022, 12:02 PM IST Hindu side to seek for ASI survey

The Hindu side said that they will seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling' if the judgment comes in their favour.

12 Sep 2022, 12:02 PM IST Social media being checked

Checking has been intensified in the district's border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media

12 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM IST Checking in Varanasi intensified

To maintain law and order, the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police force as required.

