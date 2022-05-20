Gyanvapi Masjid case | Supreme Court asks Varanasi district judge to handle it2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
The Supreme Court stated that it was not passing any judgement on the civil judge (senior division) who had previously dealt with the case.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court stated that it was not passing any judgement on the civil judge (senior division) who had previously dealt with the case.
In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Supreme Court shifted the civil complaint filed by Hindu devotees from the civil judge (senior division) to the Varanasi district judge. Given the intricacies and sensitivity of the subject, the supreme court decided that the case should be handled by a senior judicial official. The bench, which included Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha, stated on May 20 that it was not passing any judgement on the civil judge (senior division) who had previously dealt with the case.
In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Supreme Court shifted the civil complaint filed by Hindu devotees from the civil judge (senior division) to the Varanasi district judge. Given the intricacies and sensitivity of the subject, the supreme court decided that the case should be handled by a senior judicial official. The bench, which included Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha, stated on May 20 that it was not passing any judgement on the civil judge (senior division) who had previously dealt with the case.
Regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Supreme Court directed the district judge to first decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the Mosque committee saying the civil suit is barred by a law of Parliament be decided upon the transfer of papers from the civil judge (senior division).
Regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Supreme Court directed the district judge to first decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the Mosque committee saying the civil suit is barred by a law of Parliament be decided upon the transfer of papers from the civil judge (senior division).
The top court stated that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where the 'Shivling' is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer 'Namaz' in mosque premises will remain in effect until the district judge determines the suit's maintainability and then for eight weeks to allow aggrieved parties to seek relief from the higher court.
The top court stated that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where the 'Shivling' is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer 'Namaz' in mosque premises will remain in effect until the district judge determines the suit's maintainability and then for eight weeks to allow aggrieved parties to seek relief from the higher court.
The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for ‘wazu’ (ablution) for the Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque in consultation with the parties involved in the dispute.
The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for ‘wazu’ (ablution) for the Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque in consultation with the parties involved in the dispute.
The Supreme Court was hearing a case filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque, challenging a Varanasi district court judgement requiring a videographic survey of the masjid complex, which is located next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Uttar Pradesh town. Following claims of a Shivling being discovered inside the building, Hindu organisations claimed worshipping rights inside the mosque.
The Supreme Court was hearing a case filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque, challenging a Varanasi district court judgement requiring a videographic survey of the masjid complex, which is located next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Uttar Pradesh town. Following claims of a Shivling being discovered inside the building, Hindu organisations claimed worshipping rights inside the mosque.