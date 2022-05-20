In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Supreme Court shifted the civil complaint filed by Hindu devotees from the civil judge (senior division) to the Varanasi district judge. Given the intricacies and sensitivity of the subject, the supreme court decided that the case should be handled by a senior judicial official. The bench, which included Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha, stated on May 20 that it was not passing any judgement on the civil judge (senior division) who had previously dealt with the case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}