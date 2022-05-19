Supreme Court has asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with proceedings in Gyanvapi case till the top court takes up matter on Friday at 3 pm.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud posted Gyanvapi mosque management's appeal against survey of the mosque premises for detailed hearing on Friday at 3 pm.

Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.

On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances".