Gyanvapi mosque: Allahabad HC dismisses PIL seeking sealing of premises and ban on entry of non-Hindus

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, rejected the PIL seeking sealing of the premises and ban on the entry of non-Hindus

Varanasi: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives to conduct scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Amid the ongoing survey of Gyanvapi mosque, the Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, rejected a PIL seeking a direction to seal the premises and ban entry of non-Sanatanis to protect Hindu signs.

The Allahabad HC allowed the withdrawal of the Public Interest Litigation(plea) seeking a direction to the UP Government to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque, according to LiveLaw.

Also Read: Gyanvapi Mosque survey: ASI investigation continues; here’s what has happened so far

 In the PIL, the petitioners had requested to seal the entire premises without conflicting with the Varanasi Court's July 21 order. The PIL plea, which sought a ban on entry of non-Hindus at the disputed site, was moved by Chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), Jitendra Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh, and others through advocate Saurabh Tiwary.

Also read: Gyanvapi Mosque: Muslim side refutes ‘trishul, kalash' discovery claim as ‘rumours’, threatens to boycott survey

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex for the fifth day on Tuesday. The survey of the dome has not been completed yet.

The survey of the dome is yet to be completed. The ‘Tahkhana’ of the dome is also being surveyed. Without removing the rubble, photography and videography are not possible. The survey is being conducted amid heavy security.

Also read: Gyanvapi mosque survey Day 2: ASI team concludes survey for the day, Hindu side lawyer claim ‘fragments of idols found’

Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The petitioners from the Hindu side are expecting that the ‘Tahkhana’ might be opened on Tuesday. The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, started last Friday amid heavy security. The survey began after the Allahbad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17-th century mosque was constructed over a pre-exisiting structure of a Hindu temple.

Prior to the beginning of the surve, the Allahabad High Court also dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. The plea had challenged the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the ‘Wazukhana’ area where shivling was claimed to have been found last year.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 01:15 PM IST
