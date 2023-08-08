Gyanvapi mosque: Allahabad HC dismisses PIL seeking sealing of premises and ban on entry of non-Hindus1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, rejected the PIL seeking sealing of the premises and ban on the entry of non-Hindus
Amid the ongoing survey of Gyanvapi mosque, the Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, rejected a PIL seeking a direction to seal the premises and ban entry of non-Sanatanis to protect Hindu signs.
