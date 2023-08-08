Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The petitioners from the Hindu side are expecting that the ‘Tahkhana’ might be opened on Tuesday. The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, started last Friday amid heavy security. The survey began after the Allahbad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17-th century mosque was constructed over a pre-exisiting structure of a Hindu temple.