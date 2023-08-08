In the PIL, the petitioners had requested to seal the entire premises without conflicting with the Varanasi Court's July 21 order. The PIL plea, which sought a ban on entry of non-Hindus at the disputed site, was moved by Chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), Jitendra Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh, and others through advocate Saurabh Tiwary.
Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex for the fifth day on Tuesday. The survey of the dome has not been completed yet.
The survey of the dome is yet to be completed. The ‘Tahkhana’ of the dome is also being surveyed. Without removing the rubble, photography and videography are not possible. The survey is being conducted amid heavy security.
The petitioners from the Hindu side are expecting that the ‘Tahkhana’ might be opened on Tuesday. The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, started last Friday amid heavy security. The survey began after the Allahbad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17-th century mosque was constructed over a pre-exisiting structure of a Hindu temple.
Gyanvapi Mosque survey
Prior to the beginning of the surve, the Allahabad High Court also dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. The plea had challenged the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the ‘Wazukhana’ area where shivling was claimed to have been found last year.
