Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case said, “Allahabad HC has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to start. Sessions court order upheld by HC" A Varanasi court last month gave its nod to ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque, except the Wazukhana that contains a structure claimed to be a Shivling. The aim of the survey is to determine whether the masjid was built demolishing Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following this, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea Speaking on the issue, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and Gyanvapi issue will be resolved.

Why was the survey put on hold?

Earlier the Allahabad High Court asked the ASI to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque as the hearing on the matter was ongoing after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey.

The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.

Supreme Court earlier corrected its order in relation to the Gyanvapi mosque case whereby on July 24 it inadvertently disposed of an appeal of the committee questioning the maintainability of a suit by Hindus in the trial court seeking worship rights inside the mosque.

While granting the relief on the interim plea by staying ASI survey, the top court disposed of the main case on July 24.

The mosque committee had moved the top court with its interim plea in the pending petition seeking a stay of ASI work.

