Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday started its survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine whether the it has been built demolishing part of Kashi Vishwanath temple. The survey started after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday gave its nod to ASI for the same.

The court ordered the ASI Director to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR Survey, Excavation, Dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure. The ASI Director is also ordered to conduct Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey just below the 3 domes of the building in question and conduct excavation, if required. Following the HC order, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Thursday said, as cited by PTI, the ASI has sought assistance from the local administration to start the survey from today. He said detailed discussions were held with the Varanasi Police Commissioner on security during the survey and that the district administration is fully prepared to start the work.

There is no reason to not believe the ASI's assurance: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, plea against the Varanasi court's order.

The high court upheld a district court order and ruled that the proposed survey is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both sides. Diwaker also said that the order is just and proper, and no interference from the high court is warranted.

There is no reason to not believe the ASI's assurance that the survey will not cause any damage to the structure, it said, asserting that no digging should be done on the mosque premises.

"In the opinion of the Court, the scientific survey/investigation proposed is necessary in the interest of justice and shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and come in aid of the trial court to arrive at a just decision. The (trial) court was justified in passing the impugned order," the bench said in its 16-page verdict.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee has moved the Supreme Court against the judgement. The hearing is scheduled later today.

(With agency inputs)