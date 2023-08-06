comScore
Gyanvapi Mosque: Muslim side refutes 'trishul, kalash' discovery claim as 'rumours', threatens to boycott survey
Gyanvapi Mosque: Muslim side refutes ‘trishul, kalash' discovery claim as ‘rumours’, threatens to boycott survey

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:58 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

The Hindu side lawyers on Saturday had claimed that not an entire idol but fragments of the same had been found by ASI during the survey. It is to be noted that the ASI has made no such official statement.

Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, Sunday, Aug. 6, (PTI)Premium
Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, Sunday, Aug. 6, (PTI)

Gyanvapi Mosque case: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued their ‘non-invasive’ scientific survey on Sunday inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, abutting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine if the shrine was built upon a pre-existing structure. This was the third day of the survey after the Supreme Court of India refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI survey. 

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that on Sunday the survey work began at around 8.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Hindu side lawyers on Saturday had claimed that not an entire idol but fragments of the same had been found by ASI during the survey. It is to be noted that the ASI has made no such official statement. 

The Muslim side on Sunday warned that they would boycott the survey that they had joined on Saturday, after refraining to do so on Friday, if the Hindu side spread ‘rumours’ that during the survey of the 'tahkhaanaa' (basement) on that day, idols, 'trishul' and 'kalash' were found.

Advocate Mumtaz Ahmad, representing the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque survey warned against spreading rumours and sought authorities' attention into the matter. He vehemently refuted claims that fragments of idols have been found in the debris inside the complex.

"My representative is present there... Rumours are being spread even for areas where a survey is yet to be done, that an idol has been found or a trident has been found (inside the Gyanvapi mosque)... When the public sees this, there will be a frenzy... The administration should look into this, it is their duty to maintain law and order," Ahmad told news agency ANI.

Sudhir Tripathi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work on Saturday.

The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court has granted the ASI an additional four weeks to complete their survey. 

Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said on Sunday the Muslim side and its advocates participated in the survey on Sunday for second day.

"If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," PTI quoted Yasin. 

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
