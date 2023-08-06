Gyanvapi Mosque: Muslim side refutes ‘trishul, kalash' discovery claim as ‘rumours’, threatens to boycott survey1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:58 PM IST
The Hindu side lawyers on Saturday had claimed that not an entire idol but fragments of the same had been found by ASI during the survey. It is to be noted that the ASI has made no such official statement.
Gyanvapi Mosque case: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued their ‘non-invasive’ scientific survey on Sunday inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, abutting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine if the shrine was built upon a pre-existing structure. This was the third day of the survey after the Supreme Court of India refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI survey.
Sudhir Tripathi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work on Saturday.
The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he said.
Meanwhile, the Varanasi court has granted the ASI an additional four weeks to complete their survey.
Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said on Sunday the Muslim side and its advocates participated in the survey on Sunday for second day.
"If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," PTI quoted Yasin.