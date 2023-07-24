Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI to wait for mosque management committee's challenge before starting excavation1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST
CJI has asked SG Tushar Mehta to return at 11.15 to discuss ASI's survey methods in the Gyanvapi mosque case, and considers giving the mosque management committee time to challenge the district court's order.
Gyanvapi mosque case: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to do any excavation till 11.15 am today. SG Tushar Mehta has been asked to come back at 11.15 to inform about ASI's methods of survey.
