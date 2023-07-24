Gyanvapi mosque case: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to do any excavation till 11.15 am today. SG Tushar Mehta has been asked to come back at 11.15 to inform about ASI's methods of survey.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the mosque committee, that the matter be heard urgently.

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to inform the ASI team that there should not be any "invasive work" or excavation at the site, as per PTI reports.

“We are thinking of giving the mosque management committee enough time to challenge the district court's order before the Allahabad HC. Let there be no excavation till such time. Come back and tell us what is it that ASI is doing," CJI told SG Tushar Mehta.

"We will hear it (the plea) at 2 pm," the bench said.

Gyanvapi mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, mentioned the plea against the Varanasi district court's order for an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple, ANI reported.

A Varanasi court directed the ASI on Friday to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

The mosque's "wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a "Shivling" exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

District judge A K Vishvesh has directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with video clips and photographs of the survey proceedings.