Gyanvapi Mosque Case: The Allahabad High Court will hold the hearing in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi today, Wednesday, July 26. The case was heard by the Chief Justice Allahabad HC at the Muslim side's request on Tuesday. It is expected that the court will give its verdict today itself.

The Supreme Court has put stay on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple. The top court has put a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex till 5 pm on 26 July.

The apex court said that Allahabad High Court order shall not be enforced till July 26. In the meantime, SC directed the mosque committee to move to Allahabad High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the mosque committee, stayed the operation of the order till Wednesday evening and asked the committee to file an appeal in the meantime.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, says “The SC has passed a stay on the execution of the order of the Varanasi court on survey of the Mosque complex to allow the Anjum to challenge the same before the High Court..."

“Our legal team is reaching High Court and we will oppose this. The truth of Gyanvapi will only come out after the survey of ASI. The High Court will decide the matter unaffected by any observations of the Supreme Court, Allahabad HC will decide the matter on its own merit." Jain said.

Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed.