Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC likely to give verdict on ASI survey today1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:09 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court will hold a hearing on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The Supreme Court has put a stay on the survey.
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: The Allahabad High Court will hold the hearing in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi today, Wednesday, July 26. The case was heard by the Chief Justice Allahabad HC at the Muslim side's request on Tuesday. It is expected that the court will give its verdict today itself.
