Here are 10 updates on the Gyanvapi mosque case:

1. On July 21, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey, including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier. The ASI needed to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.