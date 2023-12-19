Breaking News
Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC rejects Masjid Committees challenge
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu Worshippers seeking restoration of the temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu Worshippers and deities inter alia seeking restoration of the temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message