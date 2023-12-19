comScore
Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC rejects Masjid Committees challenge
Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC rejects Masjid Committees challenge

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu Worshippers seeking restoration of the temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu Worshippers and deities inter alia seeking restoration of the temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The High Court has rejected the Masjid Committees challenge, LIVE Law reported.

The Allahabad High Court said that Gyanvapi compound can have either a Mulsim character or a Hindu character and directed trial court, "to expeditiously decide the suit in 6 months".

Further, the HC has allowed ASI to continue the survey of the mosque.

"If the lower court feels that a survey of any part is necessary, the court may direct ASI to conduct the survey," the Allahabad High Court observed.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists.

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST
