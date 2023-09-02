Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI seeks 8 weeks to complete scientific survey2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Archaeological Survey of India has expressed the need for 8 more weeks for the scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, Hindu side lawyers have mentioned that the ASI may submit a preliminary report.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday said that they would need eight weeks time to conduct the scientific survey the Gyanvapi Mosque. The ADJ Varanasi is slated to hear the matter on 8 September. This comes on a day when the timeline of four weeks granted to ASI to complete its survey in the Gyanvapi complex ending on 2 September.