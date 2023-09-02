Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ‘ASI may seek more time for survey report’, says lawyers1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Lawyers representing Hindu litigants say the Archaeological Survey of India may seek more time for the Gyanvapi survey report.
Gyanvapi mosque case: Lawyers representing Hindu litigants on Saturday said that the Archaeological Survey of India may seek more time from the court on the Gyanvapi survey report, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
