Gyanvapi mosque case: Hindu petitioners file application in Supreme Court to clean 'wazukhana' area
According to the Hindu petitioners, 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque is the place where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz.
The Hindu petitioners seeking direction from the district magistrate of Varanasi for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' or ablution pond of Gyanvapi mosque, have filed an application to this end, reported news agency ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message