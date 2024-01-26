The Varanasi district court has decided to provide both litigants with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, expressed that the ASI's findings are conclusive. According to Jain, the survey affirms the presence of a substantial Hindu Temple predating the construction of the current structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Here are the top 5 interesting facts about the Gyanvapi case:

1. As reported by ANI, the ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex disclosed that a pre-existing structure seemed to have been dismantled in the 17th century, with a “part of it was modified and reused". The report further asserted, relying on scientific studies, that there “existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

Also Read: 'Hindu temple existed before…': Gyanvapi Mosque case takes fresh turn as ASI releases survey report2. The ASI noted in the report that the Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). "Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure," it added.

3. Earlier on Wednesday, a Varanasi court, under the jurisdiction of District Judge A K Vishvesh, ruled that the ASI survey report about the Gyanvapi mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath temple would be made accessible to both the Hindu and Muslim parties involved.

4. The ASI additionally stated that the western wall of the current structure represents the remaining section of a ‘pre-existing Hindu temple’. The ASI report highlighted that, concerning the expansion of the mosque and the creation of the 'sahan,' elements of the pre-existing temple, such as pillars and pilasters, were repurposed with minor alterations.

5. In the eastern section, a set of cellars was built to expand the available space, accompanied by the creation of a sizable platform in front of the mosque to accommodate a large congregation for prayers. During the construction of cellars in the eastern part of the platform, pillars from previous temples were repurposed.

6. Notably, a pillar adorned with bells, niches for placing lamps on all sides, and featuring an inscription from Samvat 1669 was reused in cellar N2. The report also mentioned the discovery of sculptures depicting Hindu deities and carved architectural elements buried beneath the deposited soil in cellar S2.

7. "A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 estampages were taken. These are, in fact, inscriptions on the stones of the pre-existing Hindu temples, which have been re-used during the construction/ repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts," the report added.

8. Earlier, on January 16, the Supreme Court approved a request from Hindu women petitioners, directing the cleansing of the entire 'wazukhana' area within the Gyanvapi mosque. The aim was to ensure that the space, where an alleged 'Shivling' was discovered, is maintained in a ‘hygienic’ condition.

9. In 2022, the ‘wazukhana’ area was sealed following a Supreme Court order, triggered by the identification of what the Hindu side claimed to be a 'Shivling' and the Muslim side referred to as a ‘fountain.’ This discovery occurred on May 16, 2022, as part of a court-ordered survey of the building adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

10. Earlier on December 19, the Allahabad High Court had ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu worshippers and deities inter alia seeking restoration of the temple on the mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

(With inputs from ANI)

