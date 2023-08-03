Gyanvapi Mosque case: Masjid Committee moves SC challenging Allahabad HC order allowing ASI survey2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has moved the Supreme Court of India after Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed a scientific survey at Gyanvapi Mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
