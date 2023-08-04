The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to issue a stay order on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque to be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Mosque Committee who had cited a 1991 Act that mentions that all religious structures will remain as they were found in 1947 during India's Independence, to challenge the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI survey.

The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure. The Supreme Court said that the entire process of scientific survey shall be concluded with non-invasive methodology.

Supreme Court says that ASI has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

“We reiterate the direction of the High Court that there shall be no excavation," said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court took note of the fact that neither any excavation nor any destruction to site will be caused during survey. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

Meanwhile, a Varanasi court on Friday granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on 3 August.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday resumed its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey, which was boycotted by members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, began at 7 am, PTI reported. In view of Friday prayers, the survey has been halted for two hours between 12 pm and 2 pm. Additional security personnel have been deployed by the district authorities to ensure law and order near the complex.