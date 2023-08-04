Gyanvapi mosque case: SC declines stay on ASI survey says ‘there shall be no excavation'1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Supreme Court denies stay order on survey of Gyanvapi Mosque by ASI, clarifies no excavation or damage will be caused.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to issue a stay order on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque to be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Mosque Committee who had cited a 1991 Act that mentions that all religious structures will remain as they were found in 1947 during India's Independence, to challenge the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI survey.