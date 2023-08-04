The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to issue a stay order on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque to be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Mosque Committee who had cited a 1991 Act that mentions that all religious structures will remain as they were found in 1947 during India's Independence, to challenge the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI survey.

