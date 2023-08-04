Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear Masjid committee's plea today challenging ASI survey1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim body sought an urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and have urged the bench to stop ASI from carrying out the survey
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
