Gyanvapi Mosque case: The Timeline5 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 01:52 PM IST
Varanasi Court is going to announce decision on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Monday. Know the full timeline of the case here
The fate of the more than three decades-old issue of the Gyanvapi Mosque case will be decided on Monday when the Varanasi court will pronounce its orders on a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit. The suit seeks the right to worship at the Gyanvapi mosque compound next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.