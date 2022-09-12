Gyanvapi Mosque case: The Timeline

September 2021: In the judgment given by a single judge bench of Justice Prakash Padia of Allahabad High Court, it was announced that the court should wait for further judgement in the already proceeding cases of the matter. “The court below should not have proceeded and decided the application filed by the plaintiffs in the Original Suit for survey by Archaeological Survey of India. In the opinion of the Court, the Court below should wait for the verdict in the petitions pending before this Court and not proceed further in the matter till the time a judgement is delivered." said the Court.