A Varanasi court has rejected a plea for an additional ASI survey at the Gyanvapi complex. The request, filed by advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, aimed for a comprehensive archaeological survey of the entire mosque complex using advanced methods without damaging the structure.

Speaking about the verdict, the hindu side advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, "The court has rejected our application for an additional survey of the protection of the whole Gyanvapi area by the ASI... We will go to the High Court against this decision...within the time limitation, within 30 days."

The Hindu side claimed a 100-foot Shivling lies beneath the central dome of the Gyanvapi complex. They requested a 4x4 feet excavation and an ASI survey to verify this, but the Varanasi Fast Track Court rejected their application.

"This decision is against the rules and facts. I am upset with this and will go to the upper court and challenge it... According to the order of 8.4.2021, a 5-member committee was to be appointed to the ASI for the survey, in which one person would have been of the minority community and an expert from the central university. All of them had to conduct the ASI survey. The previous survey was done only by the ASI. The High Court had confirmed that the survey was not in compliance with that order (of 8.4.2021)... We will go to the High Court on an immediate basis," the Hindu side Advocate said.

What the Hindu side lawyers had requested In February this year, Vijai Shankar Rastogi filed in fast-track court of Civil Judge (senior division), Varanasi, seeking an order to ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey in entire Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Rastogi had said, "We filed application in the court of civil Judge (senior division) / Fast track court seeking an order to the ASI to conduct an extensive survey in entire Gyanvapi complex."

In his application, Rastogi prayed to the court to direct the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to do a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound, existing on settlement plot number 9130, by using archaeological methods, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and Geo- Radiology System and by Excavation or extraction work. The central dome, cellars and gates, chambers, everything should be surveyed without causing any damage to the existing structure.

Rastogi said that the Gyanvapi compound exists on settlement plot number 9130, the property in question. During the survey, the link between plot number 9130 and two plots-- number 9131 and 9132, which are owned by Lord Adi Vishweshwar.