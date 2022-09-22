Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court issues notice for carbon dating 'shivling', next hearing on Sept 292 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- The Varanasi Court issued a notice to the Muslim side, on Hindu side's plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling'
The Varanasi Court on Thursday reported set the next hearing date in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue for later this month on September 29, according to news agency ANI report. Notably, the Varanasi Court issued a notice to the Muslim side, on Hindu side's plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling'. The hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue began earlier today at Varanasi Court with Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Sudhir Tripathi, the four women petitioners and Dr Sohan Lal Arya from Hindu side and Mohd Shamim Ahmed from Muslim side present at the court, news agency ANI reported.
This development comes after a Varanasi Court earlier this month on September 12 dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.
The Allahabad High Court on September 12 fixed 28 September as the next date of hearing in a case pertaining to a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court. The original suit has sought the restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque is a part of the temple.
Earlier this year in April, based on the petition filed in August 2021, the Varanasi court appointed an advocate commissioner and also ordered a videography survey of the complex. The decision was again challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the Allahabad High court. But this time, Allahabad High Court upheld the order. Later, the party also filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile in May, the videographic survey of the complex began a day ahead of the filing of an application by the AIMC's advocate alleging the biasedness of the advocate commissioner Ajai Mishra. The court refused to remove Ajai Mishra from the post and appointed senior advocate Vishal Singh to supervise the survey. He was appointed as special advocate commissioner. The team was directed to report all the recorded details of the survey by 17 May.
(With inputs from ANI)
