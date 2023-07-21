Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court orders ASI survey, Hindu side celebrates ‘turning point’1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:18 PM IST
A court in Varanasi has ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The survey will exclude the sealed ‘wazukhana’
A Varanasi court has ordered an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra, prompting celebration among the Hindu side.
