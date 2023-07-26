The Allahabad High Court extended the stay order on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the Gyanvapi Mosque till 27 July, Thursday. The High Court will continue hearing on Thursday plea against ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The matter will be heard by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday 3.30pm.

On 21 July, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey, including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a Gyanvapi panel plea it inadvertently disposed of on 24 July while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the mosque premises to determine if it was built upon a temple.

The Supreme Court on 24 July stayed the ASI survey till 26 July, 5pm so as to allow some "breathing time" to the Masjid committee to approach the High Court.

The Gyanvapi Mosque committee had appealed against the excavation saying it fears the historic building might fall. On this the court had asked the petitioners how they will trust the court's ruling if they cannot trust the ASI's assurances that there will no damage to the structure, as reported by NDTV.

The Anjuman Mosque Committee moved the HC yesterday challenging the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except for wuzukhana).

The order was passed on an application filed by four Hindu Women Worshippers who are party to a suit filed before the District Court seeking year-round access to worship inside Mosque premises.

The Allahabad High Court expressed its "strong doubts" regarding the work to be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Mosque premises, reported Live Law.

The oral observation was made by the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker after the ASGI (appearing for the ASI) failed to explain to the bench the exact methodology of the proposed survey.

Although the ASGI made efforts to clarify to the bench that it would be using the Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) method without causing any damage to the structure as per the Varanasi Court's order, the Live Law report stated.