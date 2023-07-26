Gyanvapi mosque case: Stay on ASI survey extended till tomorrow, Allahabad HC to continue hearing2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST
On 21 July, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey, including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.
The Allahabad High Court extended the stay order on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the Gyanvapi Mosque till 27 July, Thursday. The High Court will continue hearing on Thursday plea against ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×