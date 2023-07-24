Gyanvapi mosque controversy: Why archaeological survey of the religious site was requested?2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to halt invasive or excavational work at the Gyanvapi mosque for the next two days. This comes after a Varanasi court allowed ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque.
“There should be no invasive or excavational work at the Gyanvapi mosque for for next two days," Supreme Court court directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday, while agreeing to hear a plea later today.
