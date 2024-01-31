A Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side says, “...Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days," Jain said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here.

Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja.

Hindu side lawyer, Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi says, "...Today right has been given to perform puja at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' and the court has given the order to the District Officer for compliance of the order within a week..."

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's counsel Akhlaque Ahmad said that he would challenge the order in the higher court.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, on a plea challenging a Varanasi court's refusal to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the 'wazu khana' area in the mosque complex.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, which is presently pending before the Varanasi district court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the application she had filed before the Varanasi court, Singh's primary contention was that the survey of the 'wazu khana', excluding its portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

'Wazu khana' is where ablutions are performed before offering namaz.

The district judge court had rejected Singh's application on October 21, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The judge had observed that in an order passed on May 17, 2022, the apex court had directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' is stated to have been found and therefore, it is not proper to direct the ASI to survey the area.

*With Agency Inputs

