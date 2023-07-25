Gyanvapi mosque controversy: Why archaeological survey was requested? “There should be no invasive or excavational work at the Gyanvapi mosque for for next two days," Supreme Court court directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday, while agreeing to hear a plea later today. The directive comes after after Varanasi court had given a go-ahead to ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. However, the plea mentioned that the directive for a survey includes excavation of the entire premises which is against the ‘spirit of SC order’. The lower court in its order last week cited that the ASI would be allowed to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier. The mosque's "wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a "Shivling" exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex. District judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4. (Read here)

Gyanvapi mosque case: Caveat filed in Allahabad HC over direction for ASI survey by Varanasi court A caveat petition in the Gyanvapi case was filed by Rakhi Singh, a petitioner from the Hindu side, in the Allahabad High Court on Monday, on the order of Varanasi Court directing a survey of the sealed area on the mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The caveat petition was filed through advocate Saurabh Tiwari through the e-filing mode. Also the main petitioner in the Shringar Gauri Sthal case, Rakhi Singh also came out in support of the ASI survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. In her caveat, Rakhi urged the Allahabad High Court not to give its judgment without hearing the petitioner should the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee approach it challenging the July 21 order of the Varanasi court. "It is therefore, most respectfully prayed that this Hon'ble Court may graciously be pleased to allow the application and may provide the opportunity of hearing before passing any order in favour of proposed Petitioner(s)/revisionist(s) and/or pass such other and further order , which this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper," the caveat read.