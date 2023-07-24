Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the Gyanvapi Mosque and began the scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi representing the Hindu side said that the result of the survey will be favourable to Hindus.
While speaking to reporters, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, "We are sure that the whole premise is of temple only. The result of the survey will be favourable to us."
Gyanvapi case: A look at what happened in 2019?
Gyanvapi Masjid news: The issue was revived when a person named Rastogi filed a plea on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in Varanasi district court demanding an Archeological survey of the entire disputed area. The petitioner attributed himself as the “next friend" of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in the petition.
‘Did not receive any notice regarding ASI survey’ Secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee
Gyanvapi news: While speaking to reporters, Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, on ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque said, “We didn't receive any notice regarding the ASI survey. How can we participate when there is Supreme Court hearing in the same case today? We had requested postponement of the survey by a day"
Fresh case was filed on temple-mosque dispute in 1998
Gyanvapi news: In a fresh case that was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in Allahabad High Court, it was asserted that the temple-mosque land dispute could not be adjudicated by a civil court as it was not permissible by the law. As a result, High Court stayed the proceedings in the lower court for 22 years.
Gyanvapi case: What happened in 1991?
Gyanvapi Masjid news: Just like the Places of Worship Act, the case also holds back its roots in the year 1991. The first petition in the case was filed by Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in Varanasi court in 1991. The petition demanded the right to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.
The petitioner had put forward three demands in his petition. It included a declaration of the entire Gyanvapi complex as a part of the Kashi temple, removal of Muslims from the complex area, and demolition of the mosque.
Watch: Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: A 30-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) entered the Gyanvapi complex to carry out a scientific survey in accordance with court orders to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built upon a temple.
ASI directs court to submit report by 4 August
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.
‘Sure that whole premise is of temple only’ says the advocates representing Hindu side
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case told PTI, “A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. We're sure that the whole premise is of temple only"
‘Historic day’ says Sita Sahu, petitioners in Gyanvapi case
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Sita Sahu, one of the Hindu women petitioners in the Gyanvapi case told PTI, “It's a historic day. Science will also unite with our faith today"
'Very glorious moment for us…' Petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: While speaking to news agency ANI, Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case said, "This is a very glorious moment for us for the Hindu community & crores of Hindus...survey is the only possible solution to this Gyanvapi issue"
'Can't say how long it will go on…' Advocate representing Hindu side
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side said, "it is a good thing for us...the survey will begin at 7 am, can't say how long it will go on..."
Watch: Here are the visuals outside Gyanvapi mosque complex
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: ASI began survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex excluding 'Wazukhana' area
Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the Gyanvapi Mosque on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.
"Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us...the survey will begin at 7 am, can't say how long it will go on...", said Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side.
