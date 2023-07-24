LIVE UPDATES

Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: ASI begins survey in UP's Varanasi; heavy security deployed

4 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team began the Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.