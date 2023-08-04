Gyanvapi mosque survey LIVE updates: A day after getting clearance from the Allahabad High Court for conducting the survey of Gyanvapi mosque, a team of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday arrived at the complex. The ASI officials will begin the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today.
Yesterday, the high court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order.
On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.
The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the Supreme Court of India.
Hindu activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the mosque's site, and was demolished in the 17th century on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Supreme Court will hear the plea by by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee today against Allahabad HC order permitting ASI survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.
Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim body boycotts ASI survey
The members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee have boycotted the ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque. The representatives of the committee who were to accompany the ASI team for the survey abstained from doing so. The committee had challenged the survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
The ASI team members, along with the representatives of the Hindu petitioners, reached the complex of Gyanvapi mosque on Friday morning under watertight security arrangements.
'Gyanvapi mosque's survey has started', says an advocate representing the Hindu side
Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case told ANI that, "All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside".
After the Allahabad Court's order, allowing the ASI scientific survey at the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi, the Muslim body moved the Supreme Court against the verdict.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court against the judgment on Thursday.
In the Supreme Court, advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing.
One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.
Gyanvapi mosque LIVE: Security beefs up outside the msoque
The Uttar Pradesh police personnel were seen outside the Gyanvapi Complex on Friday morning as the Archaeological Survey of India began the scientific survey of the mosque.
The ASI officials started teh work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises in UP's Varanasi to determine whether 17th-century structure was constructed over pre-existing structure of Hindu temple.
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday morning arrrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to conduct a scientific survey.
