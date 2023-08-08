On August 3, the Allahabad High Court made a significant ruling affirming the continuation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. In a blow to the petition filed by the Muslim litigants, the court dismissed their request for a stay on the order issued by the Varanasi court.

The court emphasised that the scientific survey by ASI was essential in the pursuit of justice. It, however, was made clear that the survey would not involve any form of excavation within the premises.

Why survey?

In 2022, a lower court in Varanasi was petitioned by a group of women who sought permission from a Hindu deity to access a mosque's complex, claiming historical presence of a temple on the site. Responding to this appeal, the court ordered a video survey of the complex. The survey resulted in the identification of a structure that the petitioners insisted was a 'shivling'.

However, the mosque's management committee vehemently opposed this claim, asserting that the structure was, in reality, a component of a fountain located in the 'wazukhana' - an area designated for ritual ablutions before prayers.

Considering the delicate nature of the situation, the Supreme Court stepped in and issued a directive to seal off the portion of the complex containing the contested structure. This intervention aims to maintain the status quo and prevent any potential escalation of tensions.

Varanasi court

On July 21, 2022, the Varanasi district court issued a directive for an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, setting a submission deadline for the report by August 4. Amit Srivastava, the standing government counsel (Government of India), submitted an application requesting an extension for the ASI's investigation. He explained that the survey, which commenced on July 24, had to be halted shortly thereafter due to an order from the Supreme Court.

Following this, on August 5, the Varanasi district court extended the timeline for the ASI's comprehensive survey and scientific examination of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court granted the ASI four additional weeks to finalise the investigation and present the report. A subsequent hearing on the matter has been scheduled for September 2.

Gyanvapi survey: What happened so far

The Gyanvapi mosque complex saw a significant turn of events unfold on August 4 when the Supreme Court declined to halt an Allahabad High Court ruling permitting the ASI investigation. This move, while deemed necessary by some, has sparked concerns among the Muslim community who fear that it might "reopen old wounds".

Commencing on August 4, a team of around 40-45 ASI officials initiated the survey at 7 AM. Despite initial discussions, it seems that this inspection is poised to be an extended process, according to the lawyer representing the Hindu side.

By August 6, unease had already surfaced on the Muslim side. They voiced their concerns about the alleged spreading of "rumours" that a Hindu idol and a trident had been discovered during the survey. Demanding a halt to such speculations, the Muslim side appealed to the administration to take corrective measures, PTI reported.

Subsequent days only saw the situation intensify. On August 7, because of devotees congregating at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the survey began three hours late, at 11 AM, and concluded at 5 PM. This marked the fourth day of the ASI's mandated undertaking as directed by the court.

Representatives from the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, responsible for overseeing the Gyanvapi mosque, along with the local imam, were present during the survey.