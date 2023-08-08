Gyanvapi Mosque survey: ASI investigation continues; here’s what has happened so far3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:31 AM IST
The ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque premises continues after the Allahabad High Court dismissed Muslim litigants' request for a stay.
On August 3, the Allahabad High Court made a significant ruling affirming the continuation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. In a blow to the petition filed by the Muslim litigants, the court dismissed their request for a stay on the order issued by the Varanasi court.
The trajectory of events now leads to August 8 when the survey is set to resume at 8 AM, as confirmed by government advocate Rajesh Mishra. The survey encompasses various aspects including measurement, mapping and extensive photography of the entire complex.
(With PTI inputs)