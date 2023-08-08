Varanasi court

On July 21, 2022, the Varanasi district court issued a directive for an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, setting a submission deadline for the report by August 4. Amit Srivastava, the standing government counsel (Government of India), submitted an application requesting an extension for the ASI's investigation. He explained that the survey, which commenced on July 24, had to be halted shortly thereafter due to an order from the Supreme Court.