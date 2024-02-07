Questioning the presence of the advocate general in the courtroom during the Gyanvapi case hearing, the Muslim side alleged a nexus between the state government and the Hindu parties in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Advocate SFA Naqvi, who represented the Muslim side, on Wednesday raised questions before Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on the presence of the advocate general in the hearing at the Allahabad High Court, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the legal news website, advocate Naqvi questioned the presence of the advocate general even when the state government is not a "party" in the case.

"Whatever they (Hindu side) may have claimed in the suit is wrong…averments made are preposterous… Why is the advocate general here?…state government is not a party… If (he is here) there is something between the plaintiff and the state," Bar and Bench quoted Naqvi as saying.

In response to Naqvi's question, Justice Agarwal replied that the advocate general was just assisting. Earlier, the high court had mentioned that the state government was a proper party to the suit.

However, the senior advocate continued his argument and asked, “If directions for the state were passed, then that can be communicated… Why is he here?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocate Naqvi's query attracted a sharp response from Justice Agarwal, who asked, "Are you alleging against the court also?"

Replying to the question, Naqvi said, “We can never say anything against the court."

Gyanvapi case hearing so far The hearing was adjourned by the Allahabad High Court to February 12. The court was hearing a plea challenging the Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Last week, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, which manages the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea.

On Tuesday, advocate Naqvi objected to the order of the district judge AK Vishvesha and also submitted that the order was passed in a “very hurried manner". In his submission before the court, Naqvi said the district judge had given final relief sought in the suit at the initial stage, which cannot be permitted.

In his submission, Naqvi underlined that the order was passed on the retirement day of the judge concerned. Judge Vishvesha retired from service on January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On behalf of the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain submitted that the order for appointing a receiver was passed on January 17 and the court order for offering puja was passed on January 31.

The Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

