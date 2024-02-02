Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court ruled in ‘haste’, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board
'The notion that a mandir (temple) was demolished to build a mosque is wrong. Islam does not allow taking away someone's land to build a mosque,' All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday claimed that the Varanasi district court decision allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque was taken in "haste".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message