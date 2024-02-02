The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday claimed that the Varanasi district court decision allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque was taken in "haste". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the incident of allowing puja at the mosque has pained not only Muslims but people of other religions as well who believe in secularism.

"The notion that a mandir (temple) was demolished to build a mosque is wrong. Islam does not allow taking away someone's land to build a mosque," he said.

"The court ruled on it in haste and the other (Muslim) side was not even given a chance to put forward its arguments in detail. This has hurt the confidence of minorities in the judiciary," Rahmani said at a press conference.

"In the Babri Masjid decision, it was accepted that the temple was not brought down to build a mosque but the decision was made in the favour of the other side on the basis of 'aastha (faith)'. Courts should rule on the basis of facts and not 'aastha'," he said.

He said the Places of Worship Act is a very important law as "we can prevent disputes through it".

If this is not implemented in its letter and spirit it will give rise to disputes in the country, the AIMPLB president said.

In a statement issued by the AIMPLB, it expressed concern over the abrupt initiation of puja in Dellar of Gyanvapi mosque marked by overnight breaking of iron grills and placement of idols.

"We express our deep regret and concern over the abrupt initiation of puja in Celler of Gayanvapi mosque, marked by the overnight breaking of iron grills and placement of idols. The swift initiation of this action, despite the court granting a seven-day window for the administration to make necessary arrangements, raises questions about apparent collusion between the administration and the plaintiff, attempting to foreclose any effort by the Mosque Managing Committee to pursue remedies against the District Court order," the statement further added.

"We express deep surprise and disappointment at the judgment rendered by the Varanasi District Judge. In our perspective, this decision seems to rely on a highly incorrect and unfounded argument, asserting that the family of Somnath Vyas used to worship in the basement of the Gyan Vapi Masjid until 1993, and it was closed on state government's orders. Moreover, on January24, the same court handed over the custody of the basement to the district administration," read the statement.

Muslim organisations under the umbrella of AIMPLB also said the Places of Worship Act, 1991 should be implemented in letter and spirit to prevent disputes arising in the country.

