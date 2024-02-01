 Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body appeals people to keep their shops closed on Friday | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ News / India/  Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body appeals people to keep their shops closed on Friday
Back Back
Breaking News

Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body appeals people to keep their shops closed on Friday

 Livemint

Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body made this appeal in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.

Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Wednesday. (AFP)Premium
Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Wednesday. (AFP)

Anjuman Intezamia Masajid committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, has appealed to the people of Muslim community to keep their shops closed on Friday in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.

Earlier in the day, prayers were performed in a cellar of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid on Wednesday night after a district court ruling. This took place hours before the mosque committee approached the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on that order.

More to come soon.. 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App