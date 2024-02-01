Breaking News
Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body appeals people to keep their shops closed on Friday
Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body made this appeal in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.
Anjuman Intezamia Masajid committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, has appealed to the people of Muslim community to keep their shops closed on Friday in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.
