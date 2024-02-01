Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body appeals people to keep their shops closed on Friday

Livemint

  • Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi's Muslim body made this appeal in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.

Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Wednesday. (AFP)

Anjuman Intezamia Masajid committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, has appealed to the people of Muslim community to keep their shops closed on Friday in protest against pooja performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque a day after district court allowed it.

Earlier in the day, prayers were performed in a cellar of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid on Wednesday night after a district court ruling. This took place hours before the mosque committee approached the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on that order.

More to come soon..

