A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to the petition, priest Somnath Vyas used to perform prayers there till 1993 when the cellar was closed by the authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocate Yadav said the district administration will make arrangements for performing puja and it will be facilitated by the Kashi Vishwanath Trust. Shailendra Kumar Pathak, maternal grandson of Somnath Vyas, had sought the right to worship deities there.

Location of 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' The basement of Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana is located at the southern end of the Gyanvapi complex. According to the Hindu side's lawyer, Madan Mohan Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement known as 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana' in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav claimed in his plea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana: A brief history Speaking with news agency ANI,Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said there was, till date, no written order available with any government showing how Hindu devotees were stopped from offering prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, Hindus used to worship here till 1993, but in November 1993, the then state government unconstitutionally banned the worship here.

Without naming any government, Jain said, "And one state government had misused its power to stop the Hindu devotees from offering prayers there. Today, the court rectified it with its pen. And gave the order to allow the prayers".

"There was no written order to stop the prayers. Today, there is also no written order from any government to show how the prayers were stopped. We will soon complete the legal case. And win it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

