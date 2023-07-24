'Gyanvapi mosque survey against spirit of Supreme Court,' says petitioner; CJI says THIS...2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
As the ASI has begun the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Monday moved a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the ASI survey
As the Archeological Survey of India team began its survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, the mosque management committee moved an application before the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Varanasi.
