As the Archeological Survey of India team began its survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, the mosque management committee moved an application before the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Varanasi.

The apex court is set to hear the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, plea against the ASI survey. The plea opposes the Varanasi district court's order for an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complext. The mosque is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. SC hearing will beging 11:15 am.

What did the CJI DY Chandrachud say?

The submissions made by the senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi in the matter were read by a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday. After wards, the bench agreed to hear the matter on urgent basis at 2:00 pm on Monday.

"We will hear it (the plea) at 2 pm," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been ordered to get instructions on whether ASI is doing any excavation work during the survey or not. He was also ordered to inform the ASI team to there should be any “invasive work" or excavation at the site.

The 30-member ASI team began its survey inside the premises of the religious structure on Monday in morning. The survey is intended to determine if the mosque was buillt on top of an ancient Hindu temple or not.

ASI survey against the spirit of SC order

In their application, the Muslim petitioners have said that similar directions for the ASI survey were earlier deferred by the Supreme Court. The plea also mentioned that the order for a survey also includes excavation of the entire premises. This survey is bound to impede access of Muslims to the mosque.

To impede the survey, the Muslim side is seeking an urgent listing of the plea due to the recent order by a district court directing an ASI survey in the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The petitioners are also challenging the Allahbad High Court's decision, which allows the right of five Hindu women to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

One July 21, the district judge AK Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a detailed report to the court by August 4. The report statements should be supported by videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

The court has also allowed the use of GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) technology for survey, “just below the three domes" of the building in question. The team can also conduct an “excavation" if needed.

However, the wazukhana of the mosque, the place where Hindu petitioners claim to be the existence of a shivling, is not included in the survey. Earlier, the SC had ordered the protection of the spot in the complex.