Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on August 3 in the matter related to the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.

The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

“Verdict to be pronounced on August 3. Interim Order to continue till August 3," Hindu side lawyer of the Gyanvapi mosque case Vishnu Shankar Jain told the reporters here.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway.

The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.

On Tuesday, the counsel for the mosque committee had expressed his apprehension that the survey and excavation would cause damage to the structure.

Naqvi also said that even in Ram Janmabhoomi case, order of a survey was passed after collection of oral evidence.

