Gyanvapi mosque survey: Allahabad High Court to give verdict on 3 August, stay on ASI survey to continue1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- Gyanvapi mosque survey: Allahabad High Court to give verdict on 3 August, stay on ASI survey to continue
Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on August 3 in the matter related to the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on August 3 in the matter related to the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.
The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.
The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.
“Verdict to be pronounced on August 3. Interim Order to continue till August 3," Hindu side lawyer of the Gyanvapi mosque case Vishnu Shankar Jain told the reporters here.
“Verdict to be pronounced on August 3. Interim Order to continue till August 3," Hindu side lawyer of the Gyanvapi mosque case Vishnu Shankar Jain told the reporters here.
On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway.
On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway.
The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.
The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.
The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
On Tuesday, the counsel for the mosque committee had expressed his apprehension that the survey and excavation would cause damage to the structure.
On Tuesday, the counsel for the mosque committee had expressed his apprehension that the survey and excavation would cause damage to the structure.
Naqvi also said that even in Ram Janmabhoomi case, order of a survey was passed after collection of oral evidence.
Naqvi also said that even in Ram Janmabhoomi case, order of a survey was passed after collection of oral evidence.
On Tuesday, the mosque committee had moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
On Tuesday, the mosque committee had moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies