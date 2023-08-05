3. The Gyanvapi mosque in the holy Hindu city of Varanasi, an area Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents in India's parliament, is one of several mosques in northern Uttar Pradesh state that some Hindus believe was built on top of demolished Hindu temples. In Gyanvapi Mosque's case, four Hindu women filed a petition on May 16, 2023, saying that a temple existed earlier at the site and was demolished in the 17th century on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. According to the Hindu litigants, a 'shivling' exists at mosque 'wazu khana'. However, that area has been exempted from the survey by the court.

